A 41-year-old Highland Village man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox on Wednesday.
Bryan Thomas Smith pleaded guilty on August 14, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.
According to information presented in court, on Feb. 14, 2020, officers in Highland Village surveilled Smith’s residence in reference to previously-issued felony warrants for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation as it left the house. The driver was identified as an Uber driver, while the passenger falsely identified himself as “Fletcher Smith.” Officers, however, recognized the passenger as Bryan Thomas Smith and detained him. Although Smith continued to falsely maintain that he was “Fletcher Smith,” officers retrieved a wallet from the ground with Bryan Thomas Smith’s driver’s license inside. This wallet also contained $104 dollars in genuine and counterfeit United States currency. Officers also seized a glass smoking pipe from Smith’s person, and additionally found a bag in the backseat of the Uber vehicle. A later inventory conducted at the police department revealed the bag to contain:
• Counterfeit currency and uncut sheets of counterfeit currency totaling $2,220
• A journal with Smith’s name written inside the cover
• Handwritten account numbers and passwords
• A smaller bag containing four baggies of methamphetamine
• A smaller bag containing multiple MDMA tablets
• A tin case containing 16 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills
• Three baggies containing 13 alprazolam pills
On Feb. 18, 2020 officers executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence, locating and seizing additional amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit United States currency. Police also seized items related to the production of counterfeit U.S. currency, including computers and printers.
Smith was indicted on March 12, 2020. On April 7, 2020, police went to Smith’s residence to execute the arrest warrant for Smith. Smith, who was standing outside near the home, once again falsely identified himself as Fletcher Smith. In an attempt to deceive officers on behalf of her son, Smith’s mother also claimed that the defendant’s identity was Fletcher Smith. Officers went into the residence to search for Smith before realizing Smith had provided a false name. Smith, meanwhile, fled from police on foot into a wooded area towards Lake Lewisville. Law enforcement pursued Smith, who jumped into the lake and tried to swim across. After nearly drowning, Smith exited the lake and attempted to hide in the woods, before being taken into custody.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and Highland Village Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.
