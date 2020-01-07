Charlotte Wilcox announced Monday that on Jan. 15 she will file for re-election for Highland Village mayor.

If elected this would be Wilcox’s final term.

Wilcox began her time on the City Council in 2009 when she was elected to Place 3. In May 2014, she was appointed mayor after the resignation of Pat Davis. In May 2015, she was elected as mayor, where she still serves today.

Wilcox previously served on the Planning and Zoning Commission from 2006-2009. She is a licensed realtor with All City Real Estate and co-owner of Wilcox Pest Control, according to the city’s website.

Wilcox, her husband Terry and family have lived in Highland Village since 1995. 

“I love Highland Village and work diligently to make this the best place to live, work and play for everyone,” Wilcox said.

