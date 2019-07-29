The city of Highland Village issued the following release regarding a missing person:

Missing from Highland Village and last seen Monday at around 2 p.m. Joyce Wilson, white female, 77 years old, 5 foot, 3 inches, 160 pounds, with dark mole on forehead. Joyce was last seen wearing blue jeans, red/white/blue shirt and gray tennis shoes.

Joyce left her home in a blue 2003 GMC Sierra pickup with a white longhorn sticker on the tailgate. Texas license plate AJ89427.

If you see this person or vehicle, please contact us immediately at 972-317-6551.

