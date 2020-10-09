The Highland Village Police Department announced Friday that one of its own died from complications of COVID-19.
According to the department, Sgt. Dennis Oliver died Friday morning with his wife and two sons by his side. Oliver developed pneumonia during the week of Sept. 21 due to complications from COVID-19 and was hospitalized, the department said.
A CaringBridge page has been established for family, friends and community members to communicate. A GoFundMe page has also been established to assist the family.
Oliver had been with the Highland Village Police Department since 2003.
“If you’ve ever met him, you will never forget him,” said Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim. “His smile, his kindness, his desire to always go to the extra effort to serve!”
Information on funeral arrangements will be released when available.
