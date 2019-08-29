Tuesday, the Highland Village City Council received the city manager’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2019-20.
The current tax rate of $0.56302 is recommended for the upcoming fiscal year.
Assessed valuations came in at an overall 3.9 percent increase. The proposed base general fund budget expenditures total $18,260,005. A supplemental budget totaling $424,986 is also included.
“As public service employees we have the opportunity to make a positive difference in someone’s life each and every day,” stated City Manager Michael Leavitt. “This is the reason we do what we do.”
The recommended budget was presented in a video format highlighting the top 15 ways the city will serve residents this year. The council held a public hearing on the recommended budget and will hold a second public hearing on Sept. 10.
The council will vote on the FY 2019-20 budget on Sept. 10 and 24.
Also, the council approved the first read of two development ordinances. The first a change to the current zoning of the property at 1400 Highland Village Road from SF-15 Single Family Residential to a Planned Development for Single Family Residential. A concept plan and landscape plan was also included. The 2.702-acre development would include 11 homes and will be managed by a homeowners association.
The second development ordinance is for an application received from ECM Development on behalf of David Weekly Homes to amend the concept plan for the property located at 2601 Harlington Drive. The property is currently owned by the Lewisville Independent School District.
David Weekly Homes has a contract with LISD to purchase the property for the development of approximately 72 single-family residential homes. The developer is requesting an amendment to the existing Planned Development No. 8 to establish the proposed future lot layout. Chapel Hill Estates Phase 1 and 2 are adjacent to
the property and also located in Planned Development No. 8.
Both ordinances passed unanimously with the second read to be considered at the Sept. 10 council meeting.
During the mayor and council reports, Mayor Wilcox conducted the ceremonial swearing in of new Firefighter/Paramedic Joshua Mabry.
A proclamation was presented for National Preparedness Month Day. National Preparedness Month is an effort to focus attention on the importance of preparing families, homes, businesses and community for disasters. The HVFD
partners with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in their 2019 National Preparedness campaign of “Prepared, Not Scared. Be Ready for Disasters.”
Residents can prepare for natural disasters by developing and practicing a family emergency response plan, assembling a disaster supply kit, and signing up for alerts on mobile devices through the city’s CividReady mass notification system.
Wilcox also presented a proclamation to Brady Cox as Mayor for the Day. Cox is a student at Briarhill Middle School. He assisted Wilcox in conducting the city council meeting.
CoServ presented Wilcox the Capital Credit Check in the amount of $46,038.82. Capital Credits are funds the CoServ board retires and returns to member entities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.