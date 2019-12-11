Tuesday, Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim presented a donation check in the amount of $66,795.76 to a representative from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation.
The donation is a culmination of the 2019 TXFallenPD Tribute Event which was held on Oct. 19. The fundraising goal was $30,000. For the last 12 years the Highland Village Police Department and the city of Highland Village have held an event to raise funds for the families of police officers killed in the line of duty in Texas. The event has grown each year with this year the biggest yet.
Events included TXFallenPD at National Night Out, Highland Village Restaurant Week, a silent auction, and the community wrapping the city in blue ribbons.
On Oct. 19 at The Shops at Highland Village a 5K run/walk, a bike race, a police bike obstacle course, a police bike race, touch a truck, kids zone and live music drew approximately 1,000 attendees. A video recap was prepared for the meeting.
“We were able to honor the lives of the officers who are no longer with us while raising funds to help the families of the fallen,” Reim said. “We would not be able to hold this event without the support of our sponsors, City Council, city staff and the community.”
