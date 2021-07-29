Ed Oleksiak of Highland Village is the 2021 recipient of the most prestigious award handed out by the Texas Association of Health Underwriters (TAHU). Oleksiak, now retired, is a former vice president and Shareholder at Holmes Murphy.
The TAHU recognized Oleksiak’s achievements and ongoing commitment to the profession, naming him the recipient of the 2021 Hollis Roberson Award. Oleksiak was presented with the award at the TAHU annual conference, held this year at the Austin Downtown Marriott. He was flanked by previous winners who honored him for “tireless service, sacrifice and dedication.”
In accepting the award, Oleksiak said he was honored to be part of such a prestigious group of professionals that has helped mold TAHU into a well-known voice of the health insurance industry. “I look forward to continuing to help provide answers as we move into the uncertain and ever-changing future of health care reform,” he said.
Over his years of involvement, Oleksiak has been one of the most active members of TAHU. Today he continues his activity encouraging participation in supporting the Federal Political Action fund.
“Ed is one of those dedicated people who has been a consistent resource for TAHU,” said TAHU Immediate Past President Audra Sullivan. “He is smart, hard-working and has such an incredible knowledge of the intricacies of health insurance. In this era of constant change in the market, Ed is a very special resource for TAHU members.”
An active member of TAHU for more than a decade, Oleksiak served in multiple roles, including as President of the Dallas chapter, Chair of the National Legislative Council, Vice President of Region 6 and as a member of the National Board of Trustees. He was a recipient of various industry certifications and awards, including Triple Crown and Leading Producers Round Table (LPRT). He is currently serving as the vice-chair for the federal HUPAC fundraising committee, and will be on the TAHU Board next year.
