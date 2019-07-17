Unity Park

Unity Park

 Courtesy of the city of Highland Village

The city of Highland Village seeks feedback from its residents.

Residents are asked to take 10 minutes to give city leaders their thoughts about the community and the businesses and restaurants in Highland Village.

Those who participate in the survey will have an opportunity to win a $100 Visa gift card.

To fill out the survey, click here.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments