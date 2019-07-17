The city of Highland Village seeks feedback from its residents.
Residents are asked to take 10 minutes to give city leaders their thoughts about the community and the businesses and restaurants in Highland Village.
Those who participate in the survey will have an opportunity to win a $100 Visa gift card.
To fill out the survey, click here.
