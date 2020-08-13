The Highland Village City Council appointed Paul Stevens as the new city manager.
Stevens is the deputy city manager for the city of Rowlett and has 30 years’ experience in municipal government, including 10 years in the role of city manager for the city of Waxahachie.
“The council and I approached the decision of hiring our new city manager as one of the most important decisions we would ever make. The residents, businesses and city employees were considered when making the change of our leader. We appreciate everyone’s trust and confidence as your elected officials as we made this decision,” stated Mayor Charlotte Wilcox.
Stevens brings a wide-range of experience with previous management over public safety, parks and recreation, economic development, public works and budget.
Stevens official start date will be Oct. 1, pending completion of background check, negotiation and approval of an employment agreement.
“I am very honored and excited about joining the city of Highland Village as the city manager. Highland Village is an incredibly unique city with an excellent quality of life. I’m looking forward to working with the City Council and city staff, and I can’t wait to be a part of this wonderful community,” Stevens said.
Budget discussions continue
The council received presentations on the utility fund budget and continued discussion of the general fund budget. The proposed utility fund budget for fiscal year 2020-21 will maintain the current rate structure for water and sewer services.
The council also approved the current ad valorem tax rate of $.56302 per $100 valuation and set Sept. 8 as the public hearing date for the proposed budget. The council will continue budget discussions at its meetings Aug. 11 and 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.