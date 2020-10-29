The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday approved two resolutions pertaining to a rate increase for solid waste and recycling services provided by Community Waste Disposal.
As part of the city’s contract with CWD, updated rates can be considered annually effective on Oct. 1. The annual rate adjustments are based on three criteria: the Dallas/Fort Worth Consumer Price Index, the change in US Price of Natural Gas Sold to Commercial Customers Index, and the percentage change in the gate rate charged to CWD by the disposal site they utilize.
This is the second requested adjustment for the five-year agreement term which began on September 1, 2018 and ends on Sept. 30, 2023.
Additionally, CWD requested a supplemental agreement to the contract to include a $.48 rate increase to mitigate the ongoing increased operating costs resulting from the closing of the DFW landfill in December 2019.
The closing of the landfill was unexpected and has caused CWD to secure a contract with the city of Denton landfill which resulted in additional labor and vehicle costs. Along with these changes, residents will also see the $.25 compost processing pass through fee reinstated.
The city had a credit balance and withheld the charge to residents until the balance was depleted. Factoring in the supplemental agreement, the CPI adjustment, and the reinstated compost fee, the garbage and compost portion of residential bills will change from $16.19 to $18.13 per month and senior rates will change from $14.57 to $16.34 per month.
In early work session the council received presentations from area nonprofit organizations explaining their service to the community of Highland Village. Each year the Council allocates funds to support the non-profit organizations providing essential services to the residents of Highland Village.
At the Nov. 10 meeting council will determine the allocation of funding for the local nonprofit organizations.
