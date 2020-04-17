The long-awaited community rebuild project for Kids Kastle in Highland Village will have to wait a bit longer.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s looking more like the fall time period before residents can come together and build the playground feature at Unity Park.
Tuesday, Phil Lozano, parks director for the city of Highland Village, updated the City Council on plans for the project, which was originally supposed to be complete by June 6.
Lozano presented three options, including a modified community build.
With this plan the city would use city staff and staff from Play By Design, the firm signed on to work on the project, to set the posts, add the bracing and pour the foundations to secure the site. The city would target the second week of a modified Phase I build schedule for May 26-29.
In Phase II the city would proceed with the community build plan in the fall, but Lozano said that would depend on the availability of Play By Design and the status of COVID-19.
“If we approach it this way it lets folks get comfortable with signing up,” Lozano said.
He said it would be built over six days.
Lozano said the first option would cost the same as the current projection at $855,301.
Other options include bidding out construction services for skilled and unskilled labor to complete construction rather than using volunteers. Lozano said that would likely not begin until the fall or possibly next year. He said it could cost an additional $80,000.
A third option is targeting community build firms. He said that could take 20 days to build, and the additional cost could be at least $265,530.
The council favored a hybrid of the first two options, and Lozano said that would likely be the outcome as the city moves forward.
Still, he cautioned there are several unknowns, such as when the pandemic will taper off.
“Even if we built it today we wouldn’t be able to use it because of the (Denton County) declaration, and we closed down all of our playgrounds,” Lozano said.
He said the availability of the consultant, who lives in New York, will be another challenge.
Some council members questioned if moving the community build date to the fall would impact participation. Mayor Charlotte Wilcox said that’s unlikely to be a factor.
“I really believe that people are going to want to get out and help,” Wilcox said. “Now more than ever.”
Lozano said much of the equipment had already been delivered and was on site. He said some of the early work was already complete, such as the post holes getting dug and some of the foundation for the large equipment being put in.
“Prior to March 16 when we shut everything down there was significant interest and excitement,” Lozano said.
He said the city had 2,330 desired volunteers at the time, with 953 already signed up to participate.
Lozano said there was $318,170 was committed in sponsorships.
Lozano said the city should have a better idea of what to expect by its first May meeting since the disaster declaration expires April 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.