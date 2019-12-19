David Stewart and Peter B. Stewart (far left and far right) hosted Grapevine Mayor Bill Tate (second from left) and Scott Tarwater on Thursday to discuss preserving the house on the property where Tarwater grew up. The house in southern Flower Mound will be moved to Grapevine’s historic district near the beginning of February. Moving the house was a necessary step to begin excavation on the $1 billion Lakeside Village project on Lake Grapevine. The Peter P. Stewart Family is partnering with Realty Capital Management of Irving on the project.