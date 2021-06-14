Officials with Realty Capital Management, LLC, master developer of Lakeside in Flower Mound, announced Monday that Van Trease Architectural Designs has been selected as the exclusive home builder for Lakeside Village, a 40-acre resort community on Grapevine Lake in Flower Mound.
Lakeside Village is the final phase of the 165-acre Lakeside DFW mixed-use project that includes shops, restaurants, offices, and a variety of residential options, including the 15-story Lakeside Tower condominium. Lakeside Village will offer custom Mediterranean Villa homes, high-rise living options, hotels, retail shops, a wedding chapel, lakefront restaurants, and Class-A office within a walkable community overlooking Grapevine Lake.
Van Trease Architectural Designs was selected exclusively to design and build 58 zero lot line Mediterranean Villas within the resort community of Lakeside Village and an additional four townhomes attached to the existing Lakeside Tower, a 54-unit luxury condominium tower overlooking Lake Grapevine.
Van Trease Architectural Designs brings 32 years of building experience in the Dallas/Fort Worth real estate market.
“What an honor it has been to be selected as the exclusive residential partner for Lakeside Village,” said Corey Van Trease, third generation master builder with Van Trease Architectural Designs. “The Lakeside Village team is comprised of some of the most talented people in their field and it has been a dream come true to work amongst them. There is a real magic that occurs when people who are experts in their field come together with the same goal of excellence in mind.”
Lakeside Village team members include Realty Capital Management (Master Developer of Lakeside), Van Trease Architectural Designs (Custom Home Builder), Larry Boerder Architects (Project Architect), G&A McAdams (Civil Engineer), Kevin Sloan Studio (Landscape Architect), Realty Capital Residential (Residential Tower Developer), and the Peter P. Stewart Family of Dallas (land owner).
“Selecting a qualified home builder for the Mediterranean Villas at Lakeside Village was a crucial decision for our team,” said Jimmy Archie, Master Developer of Lakeside. “The Mediterranean Villas are the first to be developed and will set the precedent for the entire Lakeside Village development. We knew we had to choose a real craftsman that would be able to deliver the level of detail and quality that we expect. Corey Van Trease was the first person that we approached due to his extravagant work in Vaquero in Westlake, Chateau Du Lac in Flower Mound, and numerous marquis estates that punctuate a drive through Southlake, Westlake, Colleyville, Flower Mound, and Argyle. We are thrilled we secured him as part of our team and that Lakeside Village will be included in his long list of legacy projects.
The Mediterranean Villas at Lakeside Village will range in size from 2,500 to 4,000 square feet and start at $1 million.
“These homes offer a unique opportunity for owners to put their fingerprint on a custom designed home on a smaller scale,” said Corey Van Trease. “Owners will benefit from a downscaled home with less maintenance, but with no sacrifice to fit and finish. They will also enjoy a private club amenity package that will give owners access to the stunning Lake Grapevine views.”
To learn more about the Mediterranean Villas and experience the lifestyle that comes along with living in Lakeside Village, please see the following video: https://vimeo.com/561040525.
The public infrastructure work for Lakeside Village began in early 2021 with completion expected by year end. Van Trease Architectural Designs has already broken ground on the first seven custom villas that are part of Lakeside Tower and they will be ready for move-in Spring of 2022. Lot reservations are now available.
To reserve a lot, please contact Corey Van Trease at 214-325-5195 or CVanTrease@VTConstructors.com.
For more information about Lakeside, contact the Master Developer, Jimmy Archie with Realty Capital Management at 469-533-4131 or JWArchie@RealtyCapital.com.
