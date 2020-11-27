The Flower Mound Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (FMCPAAA) has announced “Hot Dogs for Gift Cards” to benefit the Flower Mound Santa Cops program.
In partnership with the Summit Club of Flower Mound, residents will be able to drop off gift cards for the Santa Cops program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 in the northeast corner of the Kroger parking lot at the corner of Cross Timbers and Long Prairie Roads and receive a free hotdog, chips and a candy cane for each card received.
COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our community and as a result, many more families are needing a little help this year that they might not have needed in the past. The pandemic coupled with the need to social distance has also had an adverse impact on FMCPAAA to fund raise for their Santa Cops program. This year’s fundraiser had to be cancelled.
FMCPAAA is requesting gift cards from Target, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, or Best Buy. Visa or MasterCard gift cards will also be accepted. Gift cards should be in values from $5 to $50. Of course, cash will also be accepted on site and turned into gift cards to be distributed.
Additionally, Summit Club President, Claudio Forest said, “If you can’t stop by on Sunday Dec. 6, just go to our website, summitclub.org, and make a donation to the club. The club will match 10% of all cash donations made, whether in person or online between now and Dec. 7. We just want to make this the best Santa Cops Christmas ever”.
Both the FMCPAAA and the Summit Club are 501c3 organizations and your donations may be deductible.
“Your donated cards will allow recipients to go Christmas shopping with a Flower Mound police officer. This way, there are no wrong sizes or colors, and it’s a great way for the officers to build positive relationships and trust with young people in our community,” the Summit Club stated.
