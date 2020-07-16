How do you say 'Gerault?'

Even from his home in Maryland, Shane Odom is aware anytime part of Flower Mound's history changes.
Land he once played on as a child has become a public park.
A pecan tree he once climbed has died and been removed.
But if Odom can remind people of the contributions made by one of Flower Mound's founding fathers by simply encouraging them to pronounce the name of a road correctly, well, he's going to try.
Odom is one of the grandchildren to the late Andre Leon Gerault, who was instrumental in Flower Mound’s history and is known as one of the town’s founding fathers.
Today, Gerault Road and Gerault Park are named after the Gerault family. Even though people may not always pronounce the name correctly when talking about them.
Out-of-towners and even some current residents often pronounce the road as it looks (rhyming with “vault”) instead of the French pronunciation (rhyming with “row.”)
Odom recently made a light-hearted video that he posted on social media where he explained the pronunciation.
“It’s come to my attention that there’s been some talk of town history and the road and how it got its name and how you say that name,” Odom said on the video, adding that the “L” and the “T” in “Gerault” are silent. “It’s a French name.”
Later, Odom insisted he and his family aren't offended when people mispronounce the name.
“We laugh about it,” Odom said.
Other family members can relate. Andrea Peterson, one of Andre Gerault’s daughters, recalls a story when Andre Gerault was at a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp and the sergeant was calling the roll.
“He said if you didn’t answer the roll call, you had to run a lap,” Peterson said. “It got to the point where he’s all over the place with the name. My dad said, ‘Is it possible it’s ‘Gerault (pronounced correctly)?’”
He ran a lap.
Despite the humorous stories, Odom said pronouncing the road correctly strengthens the ties the Gerault family had with Flower Mound. Something he said is important especially now that the pecan tree, the last remaining piece to the family farm, has been taken down.
“I'm trying to push back time a little bit,” Odom said. “I'm trying to push back the inevitable tide.”
The family
Andre Gerault was a grandson of Louis Gerault, who came to America from France in 1887. The family settled in Ennis, Texas.
In 1946 Andre Gerault and his wife Levenia bought a 40-acre plot of land where Gerault Park is located today and raised four children – Donna Treonne Wick, Peterson, Keturah (Katie) Nealeigh and Joseph Nestor Gerault.
Andre Gerault spent most of his career working for American Airlines, but his service to the town made him a historical figure locally.
In 1960 Andre Gerault, Bob Rheudasil and Andrew Morriss helped lead a fight against attempts by the city of Irving to annex a big portion of southern Denton County, including what is now Flower Mound.
After Flower Mound became a town in 1961 Andre Gerault served the town in a variety of ways, including the Parks Board, where he advocated for a trails system.
“Dad was happy to see the greenbelts and the parks,” Nealeigh said. “He wanted to make sure the town still had open space and parks as the development came in.”
Andre Gerault also pushed for a better water system in the town.
He was involved in youth sports, he helped with the town's annual Fourth of July parade and he was a consultant for the book “Sweet Flower Mound Land.” He received several recognitions, including a Lifetime Service Award for his dedication to the town.
He also served on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in the 1960s and was the building supervisor for the First Baptist Lewisville church.
The land
For years the family raised cattle and livestock on their property. The family's farm house was located on what is now the west side of Gerault Road.
For Odom, the property has special meaning.
“That 40 acres was my backyard,” Odom said. “There are probably G.I. Joe figures under the field from where I used to play.”
And then there’s the pecan tree. Nealeigh said she would play with the animals under its shade. Odom said he built a tree house in it and would go there to read.
It was the largest tree on the property, which drew a lot of cattle because of the shade it provided. Nealeigh said at one time the tree was the second-oldest tree in Denton County.
“That tree was the last piece of our farm,” Odom said.
The Gerault family sold the land in 1983, and the town of Flower Mound later bought a portion of it and built Gerault Park and the Community Activity Center (CAC).
Later the tree became somewhat of a local attraction outside the CAC, when the town would light it in blue for the holidays.
But the 110-year-old tree died in June, and the town had it removed.
Odom said the tree’s removal reignited more conversation about the Gerault family and, inevitably, the pronunciation of it.
Family ties
The park was named after the family, as Andre Gerault, who died in 2002, wouldn’t allow it to be named after him, Odom said.
At the dedication, T-shirts were passed out to honor the family. On the front it read “It’s my park and I’ll play if I want to.” On the back: “Say it fast, or say it slow, just pronounce it right. Gerault.”
Despite the tree’s removal, some of the family's history will always remain in Flower Mound. The CAC contains several artifacts from the family, and Odom said he plans to donate more.
He’s also going to make Christmas ornaments out of pieces of wood from the pecan tree the town gave to him and plans to give it to family members.
Andre Gerault and his wife Levenia are buried at the Flower Mound cemetery. Wick’s ashes were sprinkled around the pecan tree, The Flower Mound and other places in Flower Mound.
Wick was a seamstress in Lewisville, and Odom said she was one of the reasons that industry took off in Old Town. She died in 2018.
Odom said in their family's line, nobody else has the Gerault last name.
“Slowly his memory will fade out,” Odom said. “With the tree gone and with my mom passing and with other passings, it feels like the family is slipping away from the area.”
But the park and the road will still bear the family's name.
Hopefully pronounced correctly.
