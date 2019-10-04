Water Sprinkler
Residents may notice your October water bill (for September usage) is higher than usual. This past September was not a “normal” September in North Texas.

  • DFW has received no measurable rainfall since the end of August (1.18" on August 30).
  • September 2019 was the driest September on record for DFW, with no measurable rainfall during the entire month.
  • September 2019 was DFW's hottest September on record.
  • Since September 1, there has only been one day with a high temperature below 90 degrees (82 degrees on September 19).

For questions about your water bill, visit flower-mound.com/144/Utility-Billing or contact the Utility Billing Department at utilitybilling@flower-mound.com, 972-874-6010, or stop by Town Hall.

