Residents may notice your October water bill (for September usage) is higher than usual. This past September was not a “normal” September in North Texas.
- DFW has received no measurable rainfall since the end of August (1.18" on August 30).
- September 2019 was the driest September on record for DFW, with no measurable rainfall during the entire month.
- September 2019 was DFW's hottest September on record.
- Since September 1, there has only been one day with a high temperature below 90 degrees (82 degrees on September 19).
For questions about your water bill, visit flower-mound.com/144/Utility-Billing or contact the Utility Billing Department at utilitybilling@flower-mound.com, 972-874-6010, or stop by Town Hall.
