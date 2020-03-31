The town of Flower Mound issued the following release regarding use of parks and trails during this time of social distancing:
The town believes many parks, trails and open spaces can continue to be used in a safe manner that allows people to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits these spaces provide. In all instances, we recommend people follow local, state, and national ordinances and guidelines regarding the use of these spaces.
The town encourages all park and trail users to follow these recommendations:
Refrain from using parks or trails if they are feeling ill.
Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails.
Be prepared for no access to public restrooms or water fountains.
Refrain from using park playground equipment.
While on trails, warn other users of their presence and, as they pass, and step aside to let others pass.
Follow the town of Flower Mound’s guidance on the recommended size of social gatherings including outdoor picnicking, pick-up sports, and other group hangouts.
Observe the town of Flower Mound’s minimum recommended social distancing of 6 feet from other individuals at all times. If this is not possible, users should find an alternate location or depart that space.
Consult the town of Flower Mound’s ordinances and guidelines for the current recommendations on park and trail use.
The town of Flower Mound will keep parks, trails and open spaces accessible as long as it is safe to do so. The town’s parks, trails and open spaces have always served as places where people can find respite and seek peace and restoration.
During this time of uncertainty, these places are needed now more than ever. The town’s park and recreation professionals are working hard to maintain these spaces and keep them safe, accessible, and benefiting our community during these challenging times. Please do your part to use them in a way that respects others and public health guidance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.