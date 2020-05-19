CAC tree

The large pecan tree at the Community Activity Center has died and must now be removed. The tree was an attraction during the holidays as town staff decorated it in blue lights.

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The large pecan tree at Flower Mound’s Community Activity Center has died and must now be removed, as it has become structurally unsound and poses a safety threat, the town announced Tuesday.

When the town purchased the CAC property, staff was made aware of the tree’s declining health. During the CAC construction, measures were put in place to protect the tree and its root system. Since then, it has received numerous treatments from professional tree care companies. The following is a brief timeline of how it was treated over the past several years:

2013 – Fertilized and three treatments for pest management (borers)

2014 – Fertilized, three treatments for pest management (borers), and inspection of lightning protection installed on tree

2015 - Fertilized and three treatments for pest management (borers)

2016 – Soil care and fertilized twice, three treatments for pest management (borers), and root invigoration treatment

2017 - Soil care and fertilized twice, three treatments for pest management (borers), and root growth stimulation treatment

2018 - Soil care and fertilized twice, three treatments for pest management (borers), and tree risk assessment which led to two large dead limbs being pruned from the tree, fencing put around the tree, and continued monitoring of the tree’s health

2019 – Due to the tree’s poor condition and rapidly declining health, staff made the decision to discontinue soil care, fertilization treatments, and pest management

The town is considering ways to repurpose the wood from the tree, which will be determined when it is taken down and the amount of salvageable materials is determined.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments