Beginning Tuesday the Quail Run Road, Peters Colony Road and Auburn Drive intersection will be closed to thru traffic to allow for work associated with the Peters Colony Road Roundabout project.
Detour signage and message boards are in place and local access to properties and businesses in the area will be maintained. The intersection is expected to be reopened by Aug. 12.
