Denton County Vice Chair of Finance, Jim Johnson, will seek the 2020 Republican nomination for judge in Texas’ 431st District Court.
Currently, Johnson is both a practicing attorney and practicing certified public accountant. Additionally, he is a conservative adjunct professor at Texas A&M School of Law. He also served as chief executive officer of Citifinancial Japan Incorporated and was the chief financial officer of Associates International Holdings Corporation.
This position is a natural next step for Johnson’s career and a great fit for his conservative values, he said in a release.
“As Republicans, we seek the best in our elected officials and my career goal – actually my career dream – has come to a crossroad with Denton County’s need to improve the 431st District Court, Johnson said.”
The 431st District Court’s docket is diverse with general jurisdiction over business, criminal and family law cases. This court’s docket needs to be managed by an attorney with excellent legal knowledge and proven experience in executive management, he said.
“Better decision making is crucial. Our taxpayers should not have to bear the costs of reversals caused by erroneous rulings and abuse of discretion. Further, our citizens deserve to be respected while dealing with personal family matters in court,” Johnson said.
Johnson is a longtime Denton County resident and has been a Denton County homeowner for 27 years. He graduated summa cum laude from law school and triple-majored in economics, accounting and business in the University of Texas Business Honors Program.
He is an Eagle Scout. Johnson served as a delegate to the Republican Party of Texas State Conventions in 2018, 2016 and 2014. Johnson serves as the first vice chair of finance for the Denton County Republican Party.
“I want to be clear. I will not legislate from the bench, and I believe people should be held personally responsible for their actions,” Johnson said.
Johnson is inviting everyone to his campaign kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on July 24 at Stonebriar Country Club.
