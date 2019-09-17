Even though the Town Council election in Flower Mound is more than seven months away, one resident is announcing early his intentions to be a part of it.
During Monday’s council meeting, David Johnson announced he plans to file for Place 2 on the council, which is occupied by Sandeep Sharma.
“During the short tenure of this council’s voting block you have hurt our town,” Johnson said to the council. “Your short-sighted decision to cancel the crossing guard contract has jeopardized the safety of our children, further burdened our town’s police department and you have been condescending and disrespectful to our highly qualified town executives. It’s with the botched handling of this current budget process (that) has pulled me into this race.”
Johnson serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Sharma was elected to Place 2 in 2018, and his seat is the last place on the council to be a two-year term. The seat will become a three-year term in the 2020 election.
Place 5, which is held by Claudio Forest, is also up for election in 2020.
