After the pandemic put a brief pause on celebrations, the town of Flower Mound has announced Josh Abbott Band will headline Independence Fest 2021.
Known for hits like “She’s Like Texas,” “Oh, Tonight” (featuring Kacey Musgraves), and “Amnesia,” the group is hailed as one of Texas’ top country acts, with over 140 million total streams and 1.8 million single sales.
Independence Fest 2021 is set for July 4 and will continue its tradition of having a day full of fun and activities for all ages. Independence Fest will include a variety of attractions, starting with the popular children’s parade on July 3. On July 4 there will be a vintage car show, hours of live entertainment, and cap off the evening with an impressive fireworks show. As always, Independence Fest is completely free (including parking). To become a sponsor, vendor, or find more information, visit flower-mound.com/festival.
