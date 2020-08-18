A district judge has ruled in favor of Lewisville ISD in a lawsuit claiming the district’s at-large voting system is unconstitutional.
Judge Sean D. Jordan, of the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, dismissed claims made by Brewer Storefront, on behalf of Lewisville resident Frank Vaughan, for lack of jurisdiction, saying Vaughan does not have standing in part because he did not demonstrate the district’s at-large system impacted him specifically.
“We believed all along the facts were on our side, and we are pleased the court agreed,” said LISD Board President Katherine Sells.
Vaughan filed a lawsuit in February of 2019 claiming LISD’s at-large system, in which residents vote for board members to represent the entire district instead of voting for board members to each represent specific sections of the district, denies equal voting opportunity to minority groups.
Vaughn, who is white, was seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, saying the system is not in line with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, as well as the 14th and 15th Amendments.
He claimed the at-large system “impermissibly affords African Americans, Hispanics and Asians … less opportunity than other LISD voters to meaningfully participate in the electoral process and to elect representatives of their choice,” the judge’s opinion and order states.
LISD filed a summary-judgment motion, arguing that Vaughan, cannot establish an injury in fact since he is not among these groups and therefore lacks standing.
“The judgment states that Vaughan does not present any facts that his vote has been diluted for reasons that are legally cognizable under the VRA, only that African American, Hispanic, and/or Asian voters may have suffered a legally cognizable injury under the VRA based on LISD’s electoral system,” the opinion read. “Because Vaughan fails to invoke any legally protected interest under the VRA that is personal to him and concrete, he cannot meet the injury-in-fact requirement and lacks standing.”
Vaughn claimed that “people of color make up 33 percent of the voting age population and that of the student population in LISD 29.6 are Hispanic, 14.3 percent are Asian and 10.7 percent are African American.”
The original lawsuit claimed that the numbers of Hispanic, African American and Asian voters are sufficiently large and geographically compact such that at least one single-member electoral district could be created in which voters of color are a majority.
He claimed there are inequities by economically disadvantaged and minority students and attributes that to a lack of representation on the Board of Trustees, which is composed of all white board members.
The lawsuit alleged that an achievement gap exists between the lowest performing elementary schools in the district that are majority minority in enrollment and higher achieving schools situated in the neighborhoods in which the all-white members of the LISD board of trustees reside.
“We are disappointed that the court allows a stacked-deck voting scheme which enthrones an all-white school board in a diverse district to escape trial,” said William A. Brewer III, partner at Brewer Storefront and counsel to plaintiff Frank Vaughan. “We salute our client for stepping forward to redress this injustice. Naturally, we will press forward to rid the community of the at-large voting scheme employed by the Lewisville ISD, which disenfranchises far too many.
Brewer continued, “There is no question this antiquated voting system denies certain voters the opportunity to elect candidates of their choosing. In our view, there is no question that our electoral systems work best when they are inclusive – and representative of the entire community.”
A district judge ruled in favor of Frisco ISD in a similar case brought on by The Storefront earlier this month as well.
A press release from The Storefront stated it successfully resolved Voting Rights Act cases with the Richardson Independent School District in January 2019, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District in 2015, and the Grand Prairie Independent School District in 2014. All districts now utilize remodeled voting systems.
The Storefront also secured trial victories in Voting Rights Act cases against the Irving Independent School District in 2014, the city of Farmers Branch in 2012, and the city of Irving in 2009.
