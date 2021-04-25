Flower Mound’s popular Kid Fish event is back and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park, 1950 Timber Creek Road.
The pond will be stocked with more than 500 pounds of catfish for Kid Fish, which is free for children ages 16 and younger. Rod, reel, and bait are provided, or you can bring your own. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.
