Kids Kastle

Kids Kastle was constructed in 1994 and will be going through a rebuild.

 Courtesy of the city of Highland Village

Kids Kastle in Highland Village will be closed for reconstruction beginning Dec. 3 through the summer of 2020.

The existing Kids Kastle will be demolished and the new community designed play area will be constructed. The city staff is planning a pickup event early in 2020 for donated personalized items like fence pickets, tiles and paver stones. The city will share the specific dates and times when they are finalized.

The dredging of the ponds at Unity Park will take place during this time as well.

Stay up to date on the Kids Kastle project and see how you can be part of it at speakuphv.com.

