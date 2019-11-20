Kids Kastle in Highland Village will be closed for reconstruction beginning Dec. 3 through the summer of 2020.
The existing Kids Kastle will be demolished and the new community designed play area will be constructed. The city staff is planning a pickup event early in 2020 for donated personalized items like fence pickets, tiles and paver stones. The city will share the specific dates and times when they are finalized.
The dredging of the ponds at Unity Park will take place during this time as well.
Stay up to date on the Kids Kastle project and see how you can be part of it at speakuphv.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.