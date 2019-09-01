Scott Kiester loves nature, and he loves to teach people about it. Kiester is a master naturalist and serves as project manager for the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA). He often leads bird walks at various locations in North Texas. Below, Kiester discusses his interest in the environment and the work it takes to be able to learn and teach others about nature.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
In the suburbs northwest of Chicago. I received a BS in geology at Southern Illinois University in 1974, MS in geology at Northern Illinois University in 1976 and an MS in environmental science Green Mountain College 2016.
What brought you to Denton County?
Grandkids, two in Flower Mound, two in Grapevine and one in Lewisville
How did you become a master naturalist?
I trained in Houston and certified in 2003. Training consists of 100 hours of classes and eight field trips. To stay certified a master naturalist must complete 40 service hours and take eight hours of approved advanced training within a calendar year. I have about 4,300 total service hours. To put that in perspective, there are around 11,000 master naturalists, and there are multiple master naturalists with over 20,000 of service hours.
What is the most interesting excursion you have ever gone on?
As a master naturalist, birding the upper Texas coast during spring migration. As a geologist, Grand Canyon and Hawaii’s volcanoes and national parks. As just folks, I’m looking forward to going to New Zealand next March.
What all do you do with LLELA?
Whatever needs to be done! I’ve cleared, built and maintained trails. Led bird and nature walks. Given lectures. Planted native species, removed invasive species, cleared brush, participated in managed burns. Worked in our native plant nursery, propagating and growing native plants. There are more routine things like building new potting tables, repairing the greenhouse cover, weeding pots, taking trash to the dumpster and so on. Seed harvesting and plant rescues on and off LLELA. I band birds during migration and for our winter sparrow site fidelity study. I work with many other volunteers on the restoration of the Blackland Prairie areas. I coordinate the restoration of the prairie glades along the Blackjack trail. With another volunteer, I coordinate our box turtle population study and recovery program. I maintain the database, coordinate volunteers, radio tag and regularly track the box turtles found on the property. I coordinate and run our bioblitz, an annual one day inventory of the LLELA ecosystem. I’m a member of the board of the Friends of LLELA, our support organization, which entails lots of different things, like hosting fund raisers and overseeing our bimonthly lecture series.
What all is involved with the prairie restoration at LLELA?
Planning! Coordinated by Richard Freiheit, the restoration manager. What and how many plants to grow, when and where to plant them and when and where to harvest seeds. Our goal is 10,000 plants in the ground each year. Out on the prairie, clearing brush, removing invasive species, planting native species and conducting managed burns.
Where did you learn about birds?
From my mom. She was a life member of Audubon. After that, on my own from a combination of study, lots of field time, informal courses and birding mentors. “The key to becoming a good birder is making lots of wrong ID’s” – Keith Lockhart, past president of Dallas Audubon.
What is the most interesting thing you've learned about birds?
They are complex critters. I’m working on a presentation for the TMN Annual Meeting on chickadees. Their social structure is complicated, they are what is called a nuclear species. During the non-breeding season they form the core of mixed feeding flocks, which include multiple species of small song birds. Their calls are composed of specific sounds repeated in varying arrangements, which can signal different messages about food availability, predator threats and inter-flock communication.
Do you have a favorite bird?
LBB’s, “little brown birds.” It takes time and practice to tell a sparrow from a wren or one sparrow from another as they scratch in the underbrush.
What do you teach on bird walks?
How to bird. Not just what does a bird looks like. When is it in North Texas? How big is it? Larger than a sparrow? Smaller than a crow? If it’s foraging, where? In the canopy or on the ground? If it’s perched and singing, from where? How does it flap when it’s flying?
What does LLELA hope to accomplish with the wildlife introduction program?
To restore those 2,000 some acres of differing habitats so they are a functioning, self-sustaining ecosystem, which provides habitat for the species that lived there before human interventions.
What else do you like to do in your spare time?
Volunteer at the church thrift store. I do a lot of informal educating, for OLLI at UNT, talks at local libraries, garden clubs and other community groups. Just to break up the monotony of always being at LLELA, I lead a monthly bird walk at the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center in Denton and occasional walks at Heritage Park in Flower Mound. Deb and I travel, and we spoil our five grandchildren. I do all the things that come with owning a home, and I sleep a little.
