Lakeside DFW office building
Courtesy of Realty Capital

The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and Realty Capital celebrated the grand opening of an office building in Lakeside DFW on Tuesday.

The project is a two-story, 20,000-square-foot Class-A office building located at 870 Long Prairie Road adjacent to the Lakeside DFW mixed-use development in Flower Mound.

“We are excited to be one of the first office buildings along FM 2499 in the Lakeside Business District,” said Jimmy Archie, Managing Director of Realty Capital. “The proximity to DFW International Airport, the accessibility to major highways such as Highway 121, 114 and 635 and the growing number of shops, restaurants and entertainment options provided by The Shops at Lakeside is a large draw for office users.”

The Lakeside Office is currently home to three businesses: Century 21 Judge Fite Company, Compass- The Sharma Group and Edward Jones Investments. A 2,600 square foot speculative office suite has been built out to allow a future tenant to swiftly move-in without having to design the space themselves.

Lakeside is a 150-acre, urban-style development next to the shores of Lake Grapevine and master-planned with a variety of uses including: residential homes, restaurants, shops, hotels, and a boardwalk creating a beautiful walkable community for the Town of Flower Mound. At build-out, Lakeside is planned for approximately 2,200 residences and 705,000 square feet of commercial space at a combined value of $750 million to $1 billion.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments