Danni and Kris

 Courtesy of Realty Capital

Lakeside DFW has announced that a mobile version of the Lakeside Music Series will be taking place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 24 at various locations throughout The Shops at Lakeside located at FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound.

Fort Worth based singer/ songwriter duo, Danni and Kris, will perform on a mobile stage that will travel to six stage locations throughout Lakeside facing apartments with balconies (danniandkris.com/media.html).

The performance will also be live-streamed on Lakeside DFW’s social media platforms to allow everyone a chance to see and hear the performance from their homes and adhere to CDC guidelines and avoid public gatherings.

The Lakeside Music Series is normally held every Friday night starting in April and ending in November.

“Since we are unable to host the Lakeside Music Series as usual, our goal is to bring joy to our residents and rekindle their spirits in these difficult times. The Music Series and other walkable activities are what make the Lakeside community such a desirable place to live, and we are excited we found a way to make this fun event still take place despite the circumstances,” said Jimmy Archie, master developer of Lakeside.

Residents are encouraged to make signs for healthcare workers, first responders and all essential workers who make it possible to shelter-in-place.

“Having signs of support displayed in windows or balconies as the musicians travel through Lakeside will really bring a sense of community,” Archie said.

For more information about the Lakeside Music Series, contact David Stewart at David@LakesideDFW.com.

