Lakeside DFW announced that an extended Lakeside Music Series and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be taking place from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Shops at Lakeside located at FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, the fourth annual Lakeside Holiday Event will be cancelled.
“In years past, the Lakeside Holiday Event has included a variety of family friendly activities such as bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, meeting Santa, and visiting each of the Lakeside shops for special holiday goodies,” said Rebecca Everitt, development partner for Realty Capital Management. “As the master developer of Lakeside, we have decided to cancel the typical Lakeside Holiday Event for the safety of our community.”
Due to the cancelation of the Lakeside Holiday Event, the season-ending, Christmas-infused Lakeside Music Series will be a four-hour event and will feature two different performers. Chaz Marie will take the stage at 5 p.m. and Jon Christopher Davis will perform after the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7:15 p.m. Expect to hear a variety of your favorite holiday tunes. Be sure to bring blankets and fold-up chairs as usual.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. in the Lakeside Plaza. Social distancing will be in effect.
“Since we are unable to host the Lakeside Holiday Event as usual, our goal is to bring joy to our residents and the Flower Mound community and rekindle their spirits in these difficult times. We are excited we found a way to safely celebrate the holiday season despite the circumstances,” said Jimmy Archie, master developer of Lakeside.
Pleasures Past Carriages has available bookings for horse-drawn carriage rides throughout Lakeside during the holiday season.
You can book your carriage ride here: pleasurespastcarriages.com.
For more information about the Lakeside Music Series, contact David Stewart at David@LakesideDFW.com.
