Beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday all eastbound and westbound traffic at the Long Prairie (FM 2499)/Waketon intersection will be closed.
If you are travelling east on Waketon, you will be forced to detour south down Rippy Road. If you are travelling west on Waketon, you will be forced to detour south on Timber Way Drive.
These closures could last up to 8 hours, so expect delays throughout the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.