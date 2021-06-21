Road work
Beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday all eastbound and westbound traffic at the Long Prairie (FM 2499)/Waketon intersection will be closed.

If you are travelling east on Waketon, you will be forced to detour south down Rippy Road. If you are travelling west on Waketon, you will be forced to detour south on Timber Way Drive.

These closures could last up to 8 hours, so expect delays throughout the day.

