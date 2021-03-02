Monday, the LISD Board of Trustees approved adjustments to the 2020-21 calendar.
March 8 remains a student holiday/staff workday. The third nine weeks will now end March 12 (previously it was March 5). The March early release day will also move to March 12, and March 5 will now be a regular school day. This change is due to the winter weather closures affecting the balance of the spring semesters.
The fourth nine weeks will begin March 22 (previously it was set for March 9). Any learning pathway changes will take effect then. Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5 remain as student/staff holidays.
The last day of school is now Friday, May 21 (previously it was scheduled for May 26).
Additionally, the district will request a waiver from the TEA to not make up or use “bad weather days” for the four days of missed instruction due to the February winter storm. With the waiver, April 26 will remain on the calendar as a bad weather day. If the district does not use the bad weather day, the day will be a student/staff holiday.
“LISD wants to thank both its families and its staff for the flexibility shown throughout this school year,” the district said. “It has truly been like no other in history, and has required the district to make changes throughout the school year, which is not typical for school calendars. It is our hope and plan that this is the last round of changes to the calendar.
“We know this may create some hardships for families of elementary school and some middle school students,” the district said. “LISD is working on options to provide full day programs for school-aged children at no cost to families that need help to bridge the adjusted calendar gap.”
Find the updated 2020-21 calendar at LISD.net/cal.
