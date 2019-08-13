Flower Mound resident Tony Lawrence has officially launched his campaign for Texas House of Representatives, District 63.
“We need representation that is entirely focused on delivering for the people, the taxpayers, of District 63,” said Lawrence, a Republican.
Lawrence, who ran for Flower Mound Town Council in 2018, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1997 to 2003, including a four-year tour in Germany and service in the Iraq War. He holds a bachelor of science degree in organizational/business leadership from Biola University and has worked as director of business development at the largest integrated marketing firm in North America.
“I understand what Texas small business owners go through to operate and succeed. I have started small businesses, including a mobile music recording business and stone masonry construction company,” Lawrence continued. “I have dedicated my adult life to providing for my family, serving my community, and creating jobs for Texans and thousands of hard-working Americans around the country.”
In an extension of previous full-time ministry roles, Lawrence and Christina, his wife of 15 years, have served in many capacities at Valley Creek Church in Flower Mound, where they have attended since 2010. They have hosted small group gatherings in their home and continue to mentor area students.
They have two children, Jayden (10) and Sydney (8).
Whether in the Air Force, in business, in the church, or in his home, Lawrence has lived a life of leadership and service, according to a press release, and seeks to continue that record as representative of Texas District 63.
