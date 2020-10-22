I want to encourage everyone to make sure they go to the bottom of the ballot and vote local. Local government can/does affect your life on a daily basis.
It is important to do your research and pick what is important to you as a resident of Flower Mound. I have seen a lot of people talk about party affiliation. Local elections are non-partisan. After being involved in our town for over 25 years I have voted to keep Flower Mound unique and supported the candidates who agree with our town’s mission statement: “The vision of Flower Mound is to preserve our unique country atmosphere, heritage, and quality of life while cultivating a dynamic economic environment.”
This year you have the opportunity to stop more apartments, lower our taxes and move our town back to what it was meant to be. In the past 10 years many of us have seen our town turned into a city instead of a town. It’s not why I moved here. We can have balanced development without clear cutting trees and building on top of the roads. We can require development to live by our standards not theirs.
We can be successful without building on every square inch of green space in order to maximize the profits of developers. We can send a message to our council to please consider our quality of life when approving high density development that puts stress on our infrastructure and first responders and increases traffic. We can send the message we want developers held accountable for the promises they make to our residents and not build another disappointment in our town. I am sure I don’t need to mention the cluster in the middle of our town that has not kept it’s promises even with a bond to help it along.
I am supporting Sandeep Sharma and Ann Martin for Town Council. Sandeep has a proven record of keeping his promises. Ann is committed to our quality of life and moved here for the same reasons I did. Both will listen to residents and hold developers to the standards set forth by residents. Both will be good stewards of our tax dollars, which right now is so important. In the next few years tough decisions will need to be made in order to keep our taxes down while making sure the things that are important to residents are fulfilled. For me parks, first responders, and low taxes are a priority. If you have the same mindset make sure to vote local and support Ann and Sandeep. You can see for yourself what these 2 fine residents believe by following them on Facebook or check out their websites.
Cathy Strathmann,
Flower Mound
Ann Martin Place 5
Sandeep Sharma Place 2
