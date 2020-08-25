Lewisville ISD has a new learning option for its high school students this year, even though the district hopes it doesn’t have to use it.
Monday the LISD Board of Trustees voted to seek a waiver from the state to allow for hybrid instruction for the high school level. Tuesday was the deadline to apply for the waiver.
When discussing learning options earlier this summer, LISD presented three options – remote, in-person and a high school hybrid model.
Under the hybrid model, based on a presentation in July, officials said most students would be put into groups and would be in the building two days a week and would work remotely three days a week.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers said in a perfect world it wouldn’t have to be used.
“We hope to never have to use the hybrid model,” Rogers said. “Because we hope once we start in-person, we never have to close again.”
Rogers said there is merit to the hybrid model, especially if the pandemic gets worse and remote learning becomes necessary again.
“I believe parents of high schoolers would prefer for us, if the situation is right, instead of going back to full remote to utilize this tool and go to a hybrid model,” Rogers said.
Tuesday was the deadline to ask the TEA for the waiver. But Rogers stressed that the district doesn’t have to use the waiver even though it’s granted.
