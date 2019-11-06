Lewisville ISD is beginning the calendar process for the 2020-21 school year.
During a work session with the Board of Trustees on Monday, Buddy Bonner, assistant superintendent of employee services, discussed three calendar options as presented by the Academic Calendar Committee, as well as a timeline for next steps.
There are three calendar options the board will consider. Options 1 and 2 are standard calendar choices, while Option 3 is an “election” choice, which has Nov. 2-3, 2020 as holidays.
“Many of our campuses serve as polling places, and there was a desire to make voting easier for our communities,” Bonner said after the meeting. “Additionally, school is conducted easier without voting going on in the building.”
All three calendar options include 176 regular and early release days, five or six professional learning days, three teacher work days and two bad weather days.
Among the key differences is the Option 1 standard calendar calls for the first day of school to be Aug. 11 while the Option 2 standard calendar and the Option 3 election calendar has school starting on Aug. 12.
In Option 1, spring break would be March 8-12, whereas Options 2 and 3 would be March 15-19.
The last day of school in Option 1 would be May 20, and in Options 2 and 3 it would be May 26.
The winter holiday break would be Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 in Options 1 and 3, and it would be Dec. 21 to Jan. 6 in Option 2.
Trustee Kristi Hassett said she is concerned the fall semester has 10 fewer days than the spring semester in Option 3.
“My concern on that is high school,” Hassett said. “That really equates to 20 days difference between the two semesters. I have a little angst on that particular one if it’s voted, how we’re going to ensure nine-week classes and 18-week classes are not shorted.”
The Academic Calendar Committee has met three times, and has met with the Principal Advisory Committee and the district leadership team. The committee will meet Nov. 13 with the Council of PTAs.
The online survey is set to be available Nov. 12-22.
Bonner said the calendar should be brought to the board for discussion at its Dec. 9 meeting, at which point the survey numbers should be available.
