With College Board revamping its Pre-AP program, Lewisville ISD says this is a good time to re-examine its own direction.
Karen Sealy, secondary curriculum and programs director, told the LISD Board of Trustees during a Nov. 4 work session that by 2022-23 schools will no longer be able to use “Pre-AP” on any course unless they are part of College Board's new Pre-AP program.
She said College Board, a longtime nonprofit created to expand access to higher education, is streamlining its Pre-AP program for several reasons. For one, it’s been used differently by many districts. Some use it as a prerequisite to AP courses, while others don’t.
Sealy said Pre-AP isn’t supported by any specific outcomes or courses from College Board and that districts have no requirements when determining which courses to label Pre-AP.
“Unlike AP, higher education really can't judge the quality or the rigor of any existing Pre-AP courses since there were no formalized outcomes written for those courses,” Sealy said.
LISD convened a work group to explore its options, and the majority of the group recommended enhancing LISD’s Pre-AP program instead of staying with College Board.
Sealy said reasons for the recommendation included lack of course options offered by the new Pre-AP program, the strength of LISD's curriculum and the desire to come together around its own mission statement.
Cost is another factor. College Board’s website states the program would cost $3,000 per course, per campus annually. Lori Rapp, deputy superintendent, said LISD’s program will continue to not have a cost.
Sealy said several components of LISD’s new program must be considered, such as its name, what courses will be offered and how weighted GPA will be affected.
Sealy said LISD will convene another work group this year to begin the design work for the new program. It will explore the courses, impact to the curriculum and how the changes will be communicated.
In 2020-21 teams of teachers will begin working on the curriculum needs.
“We hope we can implement the proposed changes by the 2021-22 school year,” Sealy said. “But by the 2022-23 school year we will no longer be able to offer courses with the Pre-AP label in LISD.”
Sealy said the district will use AP's guidelines to ensure the rigor of the new program's courses. She said the district is moving forward focusing on both middle school and high school courses, whereas College Board’s immediate efforts are focused on the high school level.
LISD officials said this change allows the district to ensure Pre-AP offers what it needs to.
“It makes sense that College Board is trying to get a handle over their name,” said Superintendent Kevin Rogers. “But it also makes sense for us to look at something different since it's never been related to that. We've had Pre-AP courses that certainly don't lead to a subsequent AP course. So it's really been a mismatch. So this gives us a chance to step back and to do an even better job.”
Rapp said this approach lets the district define a course that leads a student to a career and technology education class, a dual credit class or an AP class.
“And that’s really where the road is broadening,” Rapp said. “Pre-AP had been primarily about ‘you’re going to end up in AP.’ And we want to take a step back and say, ‘what are the skills you need in a class in order to go on one of three different paths?”
Board members supported the work group’s recommendation.
“I always like the community to know this is what it would have cost,” said Trustee Kronda Thimesch. “But we're going to do this in house, and it's going to be better and more cost effective.”
