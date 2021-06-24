As the 87th Texas Legislative Session has come to a close, Lewisville ISD officials are reflecting on the outcomes of several bills that impact public education.
Shawn Sheehan, government relations liaison for LISD, recently updated the Board of Trustees on the outcome of several key bills.
Sheehan highlighted several key bills based on how they fall within the district’s cornerstones.
Among those that impact student learning is House Bill 773, which requires the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to include students who completed a Career and Technology Education (CTE) program as a performance indicator in the state accountability system when evaluating the performance of high school campuses.
“LISD is proud of its CTE course offerings, and this will strengthen our accountability ratings,” Sheehan said after the meeting.
HB 999 allows the individual graduation committees (IGC) to bypass the end-of-year exam if that’s the only thing keeping a high school senior from graduating. That became effective immediately.
The Legislature also passed a bill that increases the requirements for districts to provide accelerated instruction to students who are not successful on a state mandated test in grades three through high school.
“The requirements written into this bill will require additional staff, time, and resources for students in addition to what is already provided throughout the school year,” Sheehan said. “It may prove challenging to find enough staff and/or tutors to provide the accelerated instruction required.”
Sheehan said there were multiple bills filed that aimed to reduce the number of assessments, but none of them passed.
Student experience
Senate Bill 2050 requires more of school districts regarding bullying prevention and intervention.
“While ISDs currently have policies that prohibit bullying, school boards will now be required to adopt policies that address prevention and mediation of bullying incidents,” Sheehan said. “It also requires TEA to establish minimum standards for school district policies on bullying.”
HB 1525 allows compensatory education funds to be used for instructional coaches, attendance officers to support educationally disadvantaged students and programs to teach managing emotions, establishing positive relationships, otherwise known as social emotional learning, Sheehan said.
Other bills that passed include those that allow for absences related to a serious illness to be excused. A bill in providing more advanced notice for an active shooter drill and ensuring it’s school and grade level appropriate was successful.
It will now be required to provide a suicide hotline number on student ID cards for grades seven through 12.
And the pre-K class size limit was established at 22 students per teacher, which is the same as the ratio in kindergarten through fourth grade.
HB 2954, which did not pass, would have required TEA to establish a suicide prevention, intervention and postvention program for optional implementation at an elementary school campus of a school district.
Resource stewardship
Sheehan said there was a bill attached to HB 4545 that called for outcomes-based funding, but it did not pass.
”School districts including LISD acknowledge that it is problematic to associate funds with student performance on state assessments,” Sheehan said. “It would have raised the stakes on state testing.”
Community engagement
HB 3261 provides funds for the instructional materials, equipment, infrastructure and training needed for the transition of state standardized testing to online.
