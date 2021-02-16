stack of books
Due to ongoing inclement weather, continued widespread power outages and rolling blackouts, all Lewisville ISD schools and buildings, including athletic facilities, will remain closed until Monday.
No remote or virtual learning will take place, and these days will be considered “bad weather days.”
LISD officials have compiled a list of resources, such as warming stations and other weather-related information, at bit.ly/3jWzjuw.

