The Lewisville Independent School District (LISD) Child Nutrition Department, managed by Aramark, is continuing free meal service through Aug. 18 for all children age 18 and under.
At the start of the 2020-21 school year, scheduled to begin on Aug. 19, LISD Child Nutrition will begin providing curbside pick-up meals for students enrolled in the district. Meals will be provided in a contactless, curbside pick-up format at 21 locations throughout the district and surrounding communities. LISD Child Nutrition will be required to serve students according to their age, grade group and eligibility status based on the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) free, reduced, or paid meal requirements.
The NSLP is a federally assisted meal program that provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or no-cost lunches to children in public and nonprofit private schools. Students enrolled in LISD will be eligible to receive meals beginning on Aug. 19 based on their NSLP free, reduced, or paid meal status.
Families that have a gross household income within limits determined by federal government guidelines qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), foster children, or families who have children in Head Start, Early Head Start, and Even Start are also eligible for free meals.
The district’s free and reduced-qualified population is 37% heading into the upcoming school year, a 3% increase from last year’s 34%.
“We understand many families have been faced with challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ray Danilowicz, LISD Child Nutrition district manager. “We encourage families who qualified for free and reduced meal benefits last school year, or families who may have had a recent change in household income to apply for free and reduced meal benefits for this school year. Our operations may look different, but we will continue to uphold our obligation of meeting the nutrition needs of LISD students.”
Free and reduced meal applications are available online at lewisville.schoollunchapp.com. Child Nutrition employees are also available to provide in-person assistance with completing both paper and online applications. Parents requiring assistance are encouraged to visit the Child Nutrition office, 1565 W. Main Street, Suite B, Lewisville.
Information regarding 2020-20201 school year meal service, including serving locations, pick-up guidelines, meal eligibility for virtual learners, and meal safety are available on the LISD website.
For additional questions, contact LISD Child Nutrition at 469-713-5207, or email cn@lisd.net.
