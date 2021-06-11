The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees is expected to vote on a compensation plan for employees at its meeting Monday.
The board will consider various pieces to the compensation plan, including a pay increase. On the table is a 2-percent increase from the employee’s salary midpoint, as well as a 3-percent increase from the midpoint.
During a work session Wednesday most board members said they favored a 3-percent bump.
District officials said a 2-percent increase would cost the district $7 million, and a 3-percent increase would cost $10.5 million.
Currently new teachers make $55,385. A 2-percent from the midpoint increase would bring that total to $56,295. A 3-percent from the midpoint would raise it to $56,925.
Sheila Smith, chief executive director of employee services, said both the 2 percent and 3 percent options would put the district in market with other districts.
Smith said many districts in the area are considering 2 percent, including Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Garland, Keller and McKinney ISDs. Frisco ISD is considering a 3-percent increase.
Plano and Denton ISDs are considering 2 percent, plus an employee retention payment.
LISD is also going to consider a one-time teacher retention payment. The options are $500, which would cost the district $3.3 million, $750 ($4.9 million) and $1,000 ($6.6 million).
Trustee Katherine Sells said she favors a 3-percent increase and the retention payment.
“It’s important for me as a board trustee when I talk to legislators that I can say, ‘I did my part for our teachers and our staff, now do yours,’” Sells said.
LISD will also consider a market adjustment for the salaries of teachers in the 10- to 15-year experience range. Smith said the 7- to 15-year range is where LISD experiences the highest turnover rate.
The board is also expected to consider a stipend for some hard-to-fill positions. Wednesday it discussed the possibility of increasing the stipend amount for advanced degree employees as its current offering is below most of LISD’s comparison districts.
