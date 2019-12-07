Three local mayors will be participating in friendly competition where the real winner will be the community.
On Monday, Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham issued a challenge to Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon and Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox to see which city can raise the most money during The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign.
The Red Kettle campaign, which began in 1891, helps raise money for those who need it most in communities nationwide – providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round, according to The Salvation Army’s website.
As part of the mayor’s challenge, which began last year, each mayor and their staff members will man a Red Kettle on Dec. 21 to raise money and awareness for The Salvation Army.
“The Salvation Army has been a good community partner for Lewisville and neighboring cities for many years,” Durham said in the letter. “After each city has held its collection, we can tally the donations received and declare one of our teams the “winner” of the challenge. Of course, the real winners will be clients of The Salvation Army who will have a more joyful and satisfying holiday season in 2019.”
Last year Highland Village won the challenge.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” said Stephen Thomas, executive director of Salvation Army in Lewisville. “What was so cool to see was each mayor ringing the bell but also the police chief, fire chief and city manager. There was such engagement.”
Thomas said the Red Kettle Challenge is an important way to raise money for the organization he said is in need. For example, he said The Salvation Army already has between 30 and 40 residents requesting rent and utility assistance.
“We’ve never had this many, and we don’t have the funding for it,” Thomas said. “The donations are so important. The community supports us so we can support the community.”
Thomas said there is a need for bell ringers – 2,800 volunteer hours worth – throughout the area. Those interested can sign up at registertoring.com.
In addition to the Red Kettle Challenge announcement, The Salvation Army received good news Monday when the Lewisville City Council approved the execution of a $354,000 grant for the architecture and design of The Salvation Army’s $9.8 million community center on Fox Avenue in Lewisville.
Thomas said that is the largest grant Lewisville has given to The Salvation Army.
Thomas said M. Gayle and Associates has been hired to lead a capital campaign. He said a feasibility study should conclude in February determine how much funding could come from Denton County for the center.
“This is a big deal,” Thomas said. “It’s huge for us and for the city.”
