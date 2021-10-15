A staffing shortage affected Flower Mound’s indoor pool hours this week.
As the result of a lifeguard shortage, Flower Mound announced Wednesday that Community Activity Center’s indoor pool would run on adjusted hours from Thursday through Saturday. Pool openings were delayed until 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. According to the town website, the indoor pool usually opens at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 7 a.m. Saturday.
“We’ve been affected by the nationwide labor shortage and have been struggling to fill open lifeguard positions for a couple months,” Flower Mound Communications Manager Melissa Demmitt said. “We also have some lifeguards currently out sick, so the two issues combined unfortunately left us short-handed this week.”
Only eight of the town’s 15 year-round lifeguard positions are currently filled, Demmitt said.
The town also had to close the indoor pool early Sept. 4 due to a staffing shortage, she said.
“In recent memory, prior to this year, we have not had to alter pool hours because of a staffing shortage,” Demmitt said.
Demmitt said Friday that the town expects regular indoor pool hours to resume Sunday. Any changes will be announced on the town website and on the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
