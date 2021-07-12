OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNT) is coming back to the Flower Mound Senior Center this fall.
OLLI provides lifelong learning programs that foster intellectual stimulation and social engagement through an extensive array of classroom and experiential learning opportunities designed specifically for adults 50 years or better.
OLLI will offer weekly 90 minutes classes at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 W. Windsor Dr.) that cover a variety of topics, including history, politics, art, writing, gardening, science, technology, and more. Classes will be held each Monday and Wednesday from 2:30 - 4 p.m. In addition to the classes at the Senior Center, OLLI members can attend seminars at five locations throughout Denton County and partake in special lectures and local trips around the Metroplex. What’s even better? SIM members will receive a discounted rate of $75 for an all-inclusive annual membership (normally $140).
Learn more about OLLI by attending a kickoff party and information session on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center.
