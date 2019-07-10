Around 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, Flower Mound firefighters were en route to a call when they discovered a home on fire in the 4600 block of Wisdom Creek Court, near Wichita Trail and Skillern Road.
“They just happened upon it,” said Brandon Barth, emergency management specialist.
Barth said no one was home at the time, and no firefighters were injured. He said fire is still under investigation but said evidence suggests it was caused by a lightning strike.
Barth said said a one-alarm call was made while firefighters on site entered the home and began an offensive attack.
“But the fire got a jump start because it had been going for an undetermined amount of time,” he said.
He said crews exited the house and began a defensive attack.
Barth said once the attic became fully involved the incident turned into a two-alarm fire as Grapevine, Argyle, Lewisville and Double Oak crews arrived to help.
“The heat and the humidity took a toll on the crews,” Barth said.
Crews were putting out hot spots around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters from Highland Village, Roanoke, Lewisville and Double Oak filled in for calls in Flower Mound.
And there were plenty. Barth said “dozens” of weather-related calls were made in Flower Mound on Wednesday evening that ranged from downed power lines to lightning strikes. However he said the department didn't receive calls about wind damage or downed trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.