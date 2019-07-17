LISD logo

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved salary increases for the 2019-20 school year.

Classroom teachers with zero to five years experience will receive a 2.5-percent increase from the salary midpoint, teachers with six to 15 years experience will receive 2.75 percent, and teachers with 16-plus years of experience will receive 3.5 percent.

Instructional aides with zero to five years experience in LISD will receive a 3-percent increase, followed by 3.5 percent for instructional aides with six-plus years experience.

There will be a raise of 2.5 percent for all other employees and 2 percent for administration.

The board approved a first-year teacher salary of $54,500, a bump from $53,750.

“There's no doubt with the heart of the board you all would like to give everyone 5 percent, 6 percent,” said Superintendent Kevin Rogers. “But you also have to be stewards of our resources, and our resources are our people, but our resources are also that we have a deficit budget. So we have to try to find that mix.”

