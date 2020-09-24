Lewisville ISD announced the adoption of the tax rate for the 2020-21 school year. The new combined tax rate will be $1.3473 per $100 valuation.
The LISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the rate at a Sept. 21 special meeting. The rate is an $0.0098 increase from the 2019-20 rate. The maintenance and operations portion, now managed by House Bill 3, will be reduced by $0.0036. HB 3, which was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019, includes a 2.5% cap on year-to-year local revenue growth. The interest and sinking rate will increase $0.0134 over the previous year.
The district’s tax rate history and other financial information can be found at LISD.net/ft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.