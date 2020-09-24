Stack of cash
File photo

The new combined tax rate will be $1.3473 per $100 valuation.

Lewisville ISD announced the adoption of the tax rate for the 2020-21 school year. The new combined tax rate will be $1.3473 per $100 valuation. 

The LISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the rate at a Sept. 21 special meeting. The rate is an $0.0098 increase from the 2019-20 rate. The maintenance and operations portion, now managed by House Bill 3, will be reduced by $0.0036. HB 3, which was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019, includes a 2.5% cap on year-to-year local revenue growth. The interest and sinking rate will increase $0.0134 over the previous year. 

The district’s tax rate history and other financial information can be found at LISD.net/ft.

