In an effort to help fill hard-to-fill substitute teacher positions in the district, the LISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved an increase in substitute salaries.
With the change, the daily rate for certified subs will increase by $15. Degreed substitutes will receive $10 more, and paraprofessionals will receive $5 more.
The increases will cost the district $650,000, which will be included in next year’s budget.
“We know there will always be a sub needed at a lot of our campuses … so this is a way to help with some of the coverage,” Superintendent Kevin Rogers said.
According to the district, LISD’s fill rate in 2018-19 was 87.7 percent, and it decreased slightly to 86.2 percent in 2019-20. But district officials are concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic it might be more difficult to find subs this year.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers said a lot of subs have dropped out over fears of COVID-19. He said the district has 460 subs lined up to start the school year, whereas usually at this time of year there are 700-800. But he added there are 270 subs going through the process of joining the district.
Increasing the substitute pay is in addition to a move the district made last year of placing full-time subs at hard-to-fill campuses. It began doing that at eight campuses and finished the year doing that at 28 campuses. That cost LISD $153,000.
In addition, the district approved the placement of a full-time sub at each elementary campus and two full-time subs at each middle school campus because of COVID-19. Over a full year that is expected to cost $700,000.
Rogers said the district is considering moving a long-term sub to a campus that needs it the most.
The board also considered a second option of using a Government Procurement Alliance cooperative contract with Education Solution Services (ESS) for staffing services. This option was expected to cost $1.3 million.
Rogers said how COVID-19 impacts any solution is unknown.
“We are once again entering into unchartered territory where we don’t know if increased pay or ESS is going to guarantee anything,” Rogers said. So that’s why I think we should just move forward with option 1 first.”
Board members also supported the pay increase option first, saying the district can always enter into the contract later.
“I think with the increase we will get substitutes to do this, and I’d like to get us through all the expenses we’re incurring right now, to wait until next year,” Trustee Angie Cox said. “I presume we would have continued increases in expenses as the year goes on.”
Trustee Jenny Proznik said the increased pay should help since the east side of the district, which is where the fill rate is low, would then become more competitive with the neighboring districts that subs often choose over LISD.
