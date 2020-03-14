Lewisville ISD is hoping to attract teachers at some much-needed positions.
Monday the Board of Trustees approved an employee referral incentive to help recruit hard-to-fill teaching and instructional support areas.
“This is an annual item that we’ve brought the last three years whereby we seek to tap into the professional networks of our current employees in an effort to find future employees,” said Buddy Bonner, assistant superintendent of employee services.
Bonner said the district is looking to fill the positions for bilingual teachers and instructional support aides, high needs special education teachers and aides, and American sign language teachers.
The referral program offers $250 for each teacher and $150 for each aide.
Bonner said the program helped the district hire 11 employees last year and has helped recruit as many as 18.
“We would like to have that again this year in our arsenal,” Bonner said.
