Districts across Texas are looking for alternative ideas for graduation ceremonies since it appears May events won’t be happening.
Friday Gov. Greg Abbott mandated that all school buildings remain closed for the rest of the school year.
“I am confident our state is doing the right thing by extending school closures through the end of the year,” said LISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers. “The most important thing is the health and safety of our communities.”
The closure will likely impact graduation ceremonies, which were set for May 24-25 for LISD schools. The Colony High School was set to have its ceremony May 24.
“While this information gives us certainty about what is to come for school, I am sure it creates many other emotions for our students, families, staff and community members,” Rogers said. “I am sad we won’t get to experience many of our typical spring activities, and we know we will have to adjust our plans for things like graduation, prom and other senior activities.”
It’s unclear what LISD’s plans will be. Other nearby districts have announced ideas to honor their seniors. Frisco ISD is considering a drive-through graduation. Coppell ISD is planning on having a virtual ceremony.
