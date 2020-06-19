Lewisville ISD will be gathering input from the community and from within in determining what the 2020-21 school year will look like.
The district is creating several task forces to explore multiple facets of the upcoming school year. In addition, there will be a survey sent out to parents to gauge their thoughts and concerns about students returning to school. District spokeswoman Amanda Brim said the survey will likely be sent out in the next two or three weeks at the latest.
On July 8 the Board of Trustees is expected to have a special meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming school year, possibly including results of the survey.
Thursday Gov. Greg Abbott announced that schools can reopen in August. He also said that students and staff members won’t be required to wear face masks.
As far as how those announcements impact LISD’s plans, Brim said the district isn’t ready to announce plans yet.
Last week Superintendent Kevin Rogers said Deputy Superintendent Lori Rapp, as well as all of the district’s chief executive directors and school chiefs, are launching task forces to address contingency plans for the upcoming school year.
The task forces will consist of district and campus staff members.
“What is typical school going to look like with modifications as far as safety and health modifications that will be required?” Rogers said. “We’re looking at it three different ways – elementary school, middle school and high school – because it could look different for an elementary school level as it would for the high school level. So we have three task forces looking at those types of things.”
Rogers said another task force will explore what a hybrid model look like where not all students are in the building at the same time because of health concerns.
He said another group will look at online learning options.
“We are certainly looking at what a virtual program look like,” Rogers said, “taking what we learned the last nine weeks of the school year and improving on what we can do better.”
Rogers said another group will look at what employee services that need to be taken into account.
He said other factors that will be examined are calendar and communication considerations.
Parents have already begun sharing their thoughts on the upcoming school year on social media. Concerns include how the district will keep students safe in the classroom, as well as how parents would handle child care if the district chooses to not have in-person classes five days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.